Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3,825.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 42,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 43.2% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 77,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,351,000 after purchasing an additional 23,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,681 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 3.6 %

Phillips 66 stock traded down $5.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,206,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,116. The firm has a market cap of $64.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $174.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.70). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 27.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.