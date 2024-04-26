Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Tractor Supply updated its FY24 guidance to $9.85-10.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 9.850-10.500 EPS.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $8.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $273.90. 1,599,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,440. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $274.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.61%.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total transaction of $11,224,604.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,147,842.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total transaction of $11,224,604.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,842.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $4,775,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,192 shares in the company, valued at $22,173,072.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSCO. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.17.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

