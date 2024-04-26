Gould Asset Management LLC CA Purchases 175 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCS Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.73. 891,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $183.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

