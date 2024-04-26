Gould Asset Management LLC CA Sells 370 Shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SMIN traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $75.79. 163,860 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $55.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.45.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

