Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,227 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 29,994.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 309,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 308,348 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 1,089,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,575,000 after purchasing an additional 26,711 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 42.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,821,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,846 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 9.3% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 7,231,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $248,843,000 after purchasing an additional 618,040 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 6.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 296,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,218,000 after purchasing an additional 18,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of TRP stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,934,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,185. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.03. The company has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.75. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

