DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Short Interest Update

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the March 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.6 days.

DKSH Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DKSHF remained flat at $66.45 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.24. DKSH has a 52 week low of $61.40 and a 52 week high of $69.50.

DKSH Company Profile

DKSH Holding AG provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, market insights, marketing, sales, eCommerce, distribution, logistics, and after-sales services. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology.

