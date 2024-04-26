Electroneum (ETN) Market Capitalization Reaches $72.23 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $72.23 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002212 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 67.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,970,671,555 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) was established to enhance the digital economic participation of users worldwide, especially those in developing regions, through blockchain technology. Founded by Richard Ells and launched with a successful ICO in 2017, Electroneum focuses on mobile accessibility and features like the AnyTask™ platform to promote financial inclusion.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.