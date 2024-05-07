Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 20,642 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 598,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,642 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned 1.50% of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF worth $35,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ICF traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.05. 128,706 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

