Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 572,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,868 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises 1.0% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $65,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 79.7% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 455.4% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.22. The company had a trading volume of 137,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,847. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.10. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $92.79 and a 1-year high of $118.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.83.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.