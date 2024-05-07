Everpar Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,695 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,396,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,746,000 after purchasing an additional 125,919 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Philip Morris International by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 21,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 33,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,250 shares of company stock worth $3,339,528. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,960,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,724,651. The firm has a market cap of $151.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $100.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.76 and a 200 day moving average of $92.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

