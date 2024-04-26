Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Position Boosted by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,253,469 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,879 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.22% of Huntington Bancshares worth $41,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HBAN. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 48,913 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 252,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 14,146 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 51.0% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 25,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 48.1% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 253,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 82,165 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.8% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 36,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.55. The company had a trading volume of 12,209,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,717,398. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.26. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $14.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 55.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $214,819.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,102 shares in the company, valued at $284,243.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $214,819.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,243.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,189 shares of company stock worth $2,664,978 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

