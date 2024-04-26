Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $434,000 Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,119,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,838,000 after purchasing an additional 639,246 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,245,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,295,000 after purchasing an additional 104,141 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,266,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,447,000 after acquiring an additional 16,293 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 995,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,602,000 after acquiring an additional 20,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 899,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,089,000 after acquiring an additional 37,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.90.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE DD traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.71. 2,144,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,002,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.26, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.23 and a 200-day moving average of $72.12.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.44%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

