Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 156 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,351,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,263,713. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $100.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.63.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

