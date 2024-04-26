Luxor Capital Group, Lp Sells 11,796 Shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Stock

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 11,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $35,270.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,495.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 19th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 43,509 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $133,572.63.

On Monday, April 22nd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 21,794 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $66,035.82.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 700 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $2,170.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 725 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $2,298.25.

On Friday, April 12th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 546 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $1,698.06.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 23,881 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $73,314.67.

On Monday, April 8th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 3,971 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $12,667.49.

On Monday, April 1st, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 4,163 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $13,113.45.

On Thursday, March 28th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 1,251 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $4,003.20.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 7,732 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $24,665.08.

Five Point Stock Performance

NYSE:FPH traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.89. 135,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,514. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.43. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $3.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.91.

Institutional Trading of Five Point

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPH. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Five Point by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 19,262 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 386.1% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 102,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 81,461 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 285,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 17,833 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Five Point in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Five Point by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 1,548,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 24,387 shares during the period. 38.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Five Point from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

