NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Invests $209,000 in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FORM. Sora Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,862,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FormFactor by 124.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 405,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,175,000 after acquiring an additional 224,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,759,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,007,000 after buying an additional 224,599 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 98.2% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 395,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,817,000 after buying an additional 195,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 58.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 481,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,838,000 after buying an additional 177,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FORM. TheStreet upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

Insider Activity at FormFactor

In related news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,978.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,978.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $183,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,776,179.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,580 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FormFactor Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FORM traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,093. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.52. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $47.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 1.18.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. FormFactor had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $168.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.49 million. On average, equities analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

