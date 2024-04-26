Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.41% and a negative net margin of 626.32%. The business had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.46) EPS. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sage Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8 %

Sage Therapeutics stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,485,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,430. The stock has a market cap of $822.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.86. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $59.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.72.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

