Syon Capital LLC Has $11.52 Million Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Syon Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,557 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Syon Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $11,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 13,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 87,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

BATS EZU traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $50.15. 2,053,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

