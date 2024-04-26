Daniel S. Frey Sells 5,000 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,612,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,710. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.06. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $232.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. AM Squared Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $261.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.47.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

