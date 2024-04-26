Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the March 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Westwood Holdings Group stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.81. 2,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,286. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.64. The company has a market capitalization of $119.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.23. Westwood Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $14.20.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.23 million during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.77%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the third quarter valued at $147,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 352.5% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 60,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 47,047 shares during the period. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

