Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report) shot up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.06. 297,031 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,045,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.
Xilio Therapeutics Stock Up 7.9 %
The firm has a market cap of $37.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03.
Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics stock. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. PFG Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of Xilio Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.29% of the company’s stock.
Xilio Therapeutics Company Profile
Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, an investigational Fc-enhanced, tumor-activated anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Xilio Therapeutics
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Xilio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.