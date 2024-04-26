Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report) shot up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.06. 297,031 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,045,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Xilio Therapeutics Stock Up 7.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $37.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03.

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Xilio Therapeutics news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. bought 485,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.76 per share, for a total transaction of $368,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,345,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,559.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics stock. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. PFG Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of Xilio Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Xilio Therapeutics Company Profile

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, an investigational Fc-enhanced, tumor-activated anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors.

