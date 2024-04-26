Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.40

Shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.40 and last traded at $14.46, with a volume of 51226 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

Yara International ASA Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 0.32%. On average, analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation and urea fertilizers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.