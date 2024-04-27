Consolidated Planning Corp Decreases Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Consolidated Planning Corp lowered its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,435 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 9,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $35.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average of $33.39.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.