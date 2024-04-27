RWC Asset Management LLP Invests $10.75 Million in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 625,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,745,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,780 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 54,260 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,263 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. 10.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $17.40 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.58.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 4.6 %

YPF traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.17. 1,508,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,189,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.46. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.90. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $22.27.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a positive return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 7.58%. As a group, analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

