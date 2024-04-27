RWC Asset Management LLP Sells 59,532 Shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP)

RWC Asset Management LLP lowered its position in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,532 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP owned about 0.32% of Corporación América Airports worth $8,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Corporación América Airports during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports in the 3rd quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports in the 3rd quarter valued at about $639,000. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Corporación América Airports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Corporación América Airports Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE CAAP traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.80. The company had a trading volume of 56,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,589. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Corporación América Airports S.A. has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $17.85.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $365.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Corporación América Airports S.A. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

