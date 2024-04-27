Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Sells 319 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,070 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,940,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,534,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453,078 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tesla by 7.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,546,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,397 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,040,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,266,572,000 after purchasing an additional 269,182 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,542,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,891,765,000 after purchasing an additional 909,170 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,074 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,677,502,000 after purchasing an additional 496,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.29. 109,309,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,050,800. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $536.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $176.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $234.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

