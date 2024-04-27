Short Interest in Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Declines By 38.8%

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the March 31st total of 107,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SUTNY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.25. 112,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,771. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.97.
About Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
