Y.D. More Investments Ltd Acquires 80 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,033,000 after buying an additional 49,631 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 331,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,135,000 after buying an additional 18,442 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $913,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NOW. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $807.28.

ServiceNow Trading Down 1.1 %

ServiceNow stock traded down $7.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $685.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,328,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,336. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $428.97 and a 12-month high of $815.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $757.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $712.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $140.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,369 shares of company stock worth $8,538,300 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

