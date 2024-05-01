Y.D. More Investments Ltd Sells 6,577 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,577 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,573,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,514,000 after buying an additional 380,694 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter worth about $25,660,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 12,430 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Elastic by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,279,000 after buying an additional 13,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

In other news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 2,591 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $267,598.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,067,880.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 2,591 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $267,598.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,799 shares in the company, valued at $9,067,880.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $79,495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,382,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,580,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 962,440 shares of company stock valued at $94,535,764 over the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Elastic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.26.

Elastic Price Performance

NYSE:ESTC traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.75. 1,113,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,403. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.48 and its 200-day moving average is $103.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Elastic has a 1-year low of $54.06 and a 1-year high of $136.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $327.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.48 million. Equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

