2,726 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Acquired by Smart Money Group LLC

Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 232,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,235,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 53.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 153.0% during the third quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 89,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,186,000 after purchasing an additional 54,101 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

QQQM stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $175.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,271,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.30. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $129.60 and a one year high of $184.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.39.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3454 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

