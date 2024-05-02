Smart Money Group LLC Buys New Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 64,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Smart Money Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHZ. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $518,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,068,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.93. 486,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,919. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.43. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $47.26.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

