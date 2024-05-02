Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 62,259 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,868,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,259 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $157,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $647,943,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,695,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,562 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,521,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,295 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,421.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,536,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,795,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,956 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of JEPI stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,741,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,645. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.47. The company has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $57.94.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.