iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,986,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,122 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.51% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $376,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Life Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 32,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DGRO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.97. 1,002,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,227. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.94.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

