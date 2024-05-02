Coombe Bender & Co LLC Sells 5,644 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Coombe Bender & Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,644 shares during the quarter. Alaska Air Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 523.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 32,703 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 638,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,952,000 after purchasing an additional 59,753 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 51,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 200.9% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 42,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.44. 643,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.76. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $57.18.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.17. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALK shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Melius cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.85.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $249,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,048 shares in the company, valued at $999,201.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

