Coombe Bender & Co LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Coombe Bender & Co LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPHQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $143,042,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at $72,530,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,822,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,620,000 after buying an additional 1,002,069 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,233,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,708,000 after acquiring an additional 686,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,552,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,870,000 after acquiring an additional 524,331 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
SPHQ stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.94. 335,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,610. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $46.73 and a 52-week high of $60.77.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.
