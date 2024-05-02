Coombe Bender & Co LLC Purchases 1,282 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Coombe Bender & Co LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $70,000.

Shares of SPEM traded up $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $37.18. 577,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,640. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.96. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $37.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.79.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

