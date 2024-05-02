Coombe Bender & Co LLC Boosts Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Coombe Bender & Co LLC lifted its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on FND shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.19.

Floor & Decor stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.30. The company had a trading volume of 594,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,299. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.30 and a 12-month high of $135.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director Norman Axelrod sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $4,798,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 226,080 shares in the company, valued at $27,122,817.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Bryan Langley sold 5,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $702,978.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,200.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Axelrod sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $4,798,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 226,080 shares in the company, valued at $27,122,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,867 shares of company stock worth $11,016,089 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

