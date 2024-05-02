Coombe Bender & Co LLC Has $488,000 Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Coombe Bender & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 69.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 203.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.
Berry Global Group Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:BERY traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.25. 220,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,461. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.49 per share, with a total value of $58,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at $335,030.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Berry Global Group news, Director Jonathan F. Foster purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.49 per share, with a total value of $58,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at $335,030.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter T. Thomas bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BERY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.
Berry Global Group Profile
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.
