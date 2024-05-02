Coombe Bender & Co LLC Has $488,000 Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Coombe Bender & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 69.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 203.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BERY traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.25. 220,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,461. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.49 per share, with a total value of $58,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at $335,030.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Berry Global Group news, Director Jonathan F. Foster purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.49 per share, with a total value of $58,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at $335,030.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter T. Thomas bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BERY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on BERY

Berry Global Group Profile

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.