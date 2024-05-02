Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 2,573 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.54. 486,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,990. The company has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $121.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.66.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.