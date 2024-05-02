Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $35.70 Million Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,155,312 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,067 shares during the quarter. UBS Group accounts for about 3.9% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $35,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 37.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,432,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,271,454,000 after buying an additional 14,104,407 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,949,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,424,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840,395 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,168,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,313,000 after acquiring an additional 389,244 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,998,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,144,000 after acquiring an additional 95,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,021,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,077,000 after acquiring an additional 103,803 shares in the last quarter.

UBS Group Stock Up 2.1 %

UBS Group stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,930,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,452. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $32.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.35.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 43.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 0.82%. UBS Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

