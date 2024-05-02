Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,787 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFUV. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $38.99. 154,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,459. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.04. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $31.76 and a 12-month high of $40.96.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.