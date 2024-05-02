Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 46,768 SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 46,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 359.5% in the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 104,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 81,503 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 264,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 100,886 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 112,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 63,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPIP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.10. The company had a trading volume of 290,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,031. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average is $25.35.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

