Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Lowered to $145.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at KeyCorp from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.85.

NYSE GPN traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $109.63. 2,080,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,245,946. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.82. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $95.12 and a twelve month high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Global Payments will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $1,815,000. AFS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 19,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

