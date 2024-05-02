Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Posts Earnings Results

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 54.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.26%.

Liberty Global Stock Up 2.1 %

LBTYK traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,149,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,530. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.12. Liberty Global has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $21.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

In related news, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 32,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $573,533.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 32,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $573,533.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $216,549.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,147.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,629 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,783. Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

