Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 605,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $114,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 343.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $438,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,198. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $438,138.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,198. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,374.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,448,163 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MMC

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of MMC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $199.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,823. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.47 and a 1 year high of $209.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $98.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.03 and a 200 day moving average of $197.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.