Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $125.73 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,445 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.13% of Analog Devices worth $125,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in Analog Devices by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRA Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 2,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADI stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $195.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,389. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $96.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.91. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $204.20.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 65.83%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,075,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,075,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,707 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,013 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.17.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

