The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 396,007 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.14% of The Cigna Group worth $118,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 93,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,683,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,848 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,005 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 565,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $161,670,000 after purchasing an additional 126,604 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $694,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total transaction of $340,959.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,275,786.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,144 shares of company stock valued at $39,296,330 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price objective (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.14.

Shares of CI traded down $11.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $346.02. 1,392,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $101.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.21. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.20%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

