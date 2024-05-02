Medallion Bank Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:MBNKP)

Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Medallion Bank has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Medallion Bank alerts:

Medallion Bank Trading Up 0.4 %

MBNKP traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $25.10. 1,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473. Medallion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.95.

About Medallion Bank

Medallion Bank, an industrial bank, originates consumer loans, raises deposits, and conducts other banking activities in the United States. It provides consumer loans to purchase recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers. The company also offers financing for windows, siding, and roof replacement; and swimming pool and other home improvement projects, as well as provides loan origination services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.