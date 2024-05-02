STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the medical equipment provider on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th.

STERIS has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. STERIS has a dividend payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect STERIS to earn $9.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:STE traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $206.24. The company had a trading volume of 384,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,610. STERIS has a 12-month low of $185.22 and a 12-month high of $254.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on STE

About STERIS

(Get Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.