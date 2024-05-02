Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the asset manager on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
Westwood Holdings Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years.
Westwood Holdings Group Stock Performance
Westwood Holdings Group stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,488. Westwood Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.72. The company has a market capitalization of $117.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.23.
About Westwood Holdings Group
Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Westwood Holdings Group
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.