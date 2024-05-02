Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the asset manager on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

Westwood Holdings Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Performance

Westwood Holdings Group stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,488. Westwood Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.72. The company has a market capitalization of $117.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.23.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group ( NYSE:WHG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $22.73 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.