Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CIK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.91. 286,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,751. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $3.19.

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

