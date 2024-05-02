Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:CIK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.91. 286,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,751. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $3.19.
About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund
